Re: “Maine Medical Center nurses protest cuts to paid leave” (Dec. 21):

I am deeply ashamed of Maine Medical Center’s recent move to deny basic work benefits to their newly unionized workers.

I have been a strong advocate for MMC since graduating from their family practice residency in 1980, referring patients from my practice for advanced treatment for over 40 years and going there myself for open heart surgery in 2021.

They have a proud history of serving all patients, regardless of ability to pay, and for providing high-quality care. So, why would they insult their hardworking nurses and other staff by taking such a childish and unreasonable step?

Roy Miller, M.D.

Somerville

