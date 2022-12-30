May I suggest the newspaper bring on a statistician to fact-check its stories? Maine home prices are not “rising,” as claimed in the Press Herald’s Dec. 22 article (“Housing market may be easing for buyers, latest numbers show,” Page B1).

Sure, prices may be 6 percent higher now than a year ago. But if one refers to the Oct. 20 article on September home sales, they will find the statewide median price at $330,000 and the Cumberland County median at $500,000 for the three-month period ending Sept. 30; the Nov. 18 article on October prices shows that median prices decreased statewide to $332,000; and the recent article reports November prices at $325,000 statewide and $485,000 in Cumberland County.

These are clearly decreasing prices and should be reported as such.

Daniel Smith

Yarmouth

