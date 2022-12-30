Re: “DeSantis puts pandering before governing by pursuing vaccine makers” (Dec. 23, Page A4):

Hats off to the Portland Press Herald and Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle for a spot on the editorial page regarding what is (political pandering) and what lies ahead if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is elected president (more political pandering).

What’s really pathetic is how many folks endorse this type of chicanery.

Davies Allan

Westport Island

