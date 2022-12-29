There’s an old saying: “If you ask two Jews a question, you will get three opinions.”

In a Maine Voices column of Dec. 21 (“Santa Claus, our unlikely savior”), a Jewish man writes about telling his daughter that Santa Claus was not real; though he suggested she not share that information with other children, he says it was an important lesson for her to learn about reality and fantasy. As a secular/cultural Jewish woman, I have another opinion, even though in some ways I do agree with the writer’s interpretation.

To me, Santa Claus is a pagan figure that emerged long ago, has no religious meaning at all and, in fact, perhaps began with the legendary Odin.

Santa Claus represents the fun of giving and receiving and the coming together of community for a joyful celebration. Happy children, frantic parents, a little magic, wonderful songs and a season for us all to share.

I have nothing but respect for those who are religious of any faith and, happily, in the United States we are all free to interpret and believe whatever we wish.

Sandy Jaeger

Georgetown

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: