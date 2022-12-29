As a student who goes to South Portland High, I wish to thank the South Portland City Council for voting to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in our city. It willk not only help our generation make better decisions, but it will also help future generations.

From my personal experience, I have seen a great number of people in the bathroom smoking vapes. These products can have more nicotine in them than regular cigarettes. That means they are more addictive and potentially more dangerous to the people in my age group who use them. Ending the sale of flavored tobacco products – like grape, mango and other kid-friendly flavors – will greatly reduce not only the number of kids vaping at school, but it will also make it less attractive for middle schoolers to try them.

Why stop here? It is my wish for the new year that our state Legislature also looks at this issue and makes it a statewide law.

Moumin Abdi

South Portland

