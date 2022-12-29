I had to chuckle after reading a recent front-page story (“Maine Republicans face leadership decision in wake of election losses,” Dec. 27, 2022). The statement by Susan Collins that the party needs “to take a hard look at why” it has lost many moderate and independent voters reveals the disconnect between the Republican Party and voters.

The reasons the party has lost the support of many moderate and independent voters were clearly noted in this front-page story. Former Rep. Joel Stetkis says that winning elections is not rocket science “and the principles that we hold dear are a greater benefit to the Maine people and would be an improvement on their lives, their livelihoods and their families.” Meanwhile, Stetkis opposed increases in the minimum wage, called the state’s clean elections program “welfare for politicians” and opposed mask and vaccine mandates. How do those actions benefit the Maine people and improve their lives, their livelihoods and their families?

Rep. Heidi Sampson compared vaccine mandates to Nazi medical experiments during the Holocaust and supported Trump’s attempt to overturn the presidential election. In early December, Republican senators blocked the $473 million heating and energy assistance bill, only to hold up its inevitable passage. That grandstanding action by Republican senators only delayed relief to eligible Mainers.

Why have Republicans lost moderate and independent voters? It’s not rocket science.

Frederick Conti

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: