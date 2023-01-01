Giving a hearty farewell to 2022, Bath residents on Saturday gathered outside City Hall to hear the chime of the town’s Paul Revere bell, signifying the arrival of the new year.

Families and friends circled around Hallet’s Clock to sing “12 Days of Bath” and “Auld Lang Syne” as they waited for Bath Citizen of the Year Judith Barrington to ring the bell. When the bell finally sounded, a burst of noisemakers and cheers came from the crowd.

Cast in 1802 by American Revolutionary Paul Revere, the 1,500-pound bell has been a staple in the Bath community for 219 years.

Locals shared their New Years resolutions at the event.

After three years of COVID-19 restrictions, Kate Kurjanowicz said she vows to “spend more time with the Bath community.” Her daughter Elenor, 3, couldn’t agree more, insisting on “more trolley rides” downtown.

Lisa Prisco of Bath echoed Kurjanowicz’s social ambitions.

“I’m going to have more fun this year!” Said Prisco.

Celebrating the bell ringing for the first time, Michael Zapatka said he hopes for a “healthy new year.”

