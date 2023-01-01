“I just finished reading ‘Escape from Bunker Hill.’ This is a historical novel about the Underground Railroad with a particular emphasis on the role played by people in Maine. The Maine characters are real. The author, Dale Potter-Clark, hews to the historical record where it exists and uses her novelist license to fill in the gaps where the historical record is silent. The novel succeeds in pulling the reader into the historical period with a compelling narrative. It moves along nicely, because the supporting historical detail has been provided in the form of appendices so that those who don’t want it can just read the novel.

The novel was self-published in 2022 in Vassalboro, Maine, and is available in softcover from [email protected]. The ISBN number is 978-1-7293-9153-8.”—VERNARD ADAMS, Stockton Springs

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.