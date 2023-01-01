FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

3. “And There was Light,” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

4. “Lucy By the Sea,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

5. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

6. “The Boys from Biloxi,” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “A World of Curiosities,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

8. “The Passenger,” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf)

9. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

10. “Mad Honey,” by Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

Paperback

1. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House Books)

2. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)

3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

5. “Project Hail Mary,” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

6. “The Best American Short Stories 2022,” by Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor eds. (Mariner)

7. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

8. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

9. “Billy Summers,” by Stephen King (Gallery Books)

10. “The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper Perennial)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Light We Carry,” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Go-To Dinners,” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

3. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers,” by Deb Perelman (Knopf)

4. “The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams,” by Stacy Schiff (Little Brown)

5. “An Immense World,” by Ed Yong (Random House)

6. “Dinner In One,” by Melissa Clark (Clarkson Potter)

7. “Finding Freedom,” by Erin French (Celadon Books)

8. “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” by Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster)

9. “What If? 2,” by Randall Munroe (Riverhead Books)

10. “The Song of the Cell,” by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner)

Paperback

1. “These Precious Days,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

2. “All About Me,” by Mel Brooks (Ballantine Books)

3. “The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

4. “All About Love,” by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks)

5. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

6. “Lost & Found,” by Kathryn Schulz (Random House)

7. “Fuzz,” by Mary Roach (Norton)

8. “Take It Easy,” by John Duncan (Islandport)

9. “A Carnival of Snackery,” by David Sedaris (Back Bay Books)

10. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)



— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

