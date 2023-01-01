This is in response to a letter to the editor headlined “Fentanyl must be halted at the southern border” (Page D3) in the Dec. 25 Press Herald: It’s not that simple.

While I share the author’s dismay over the massive suffering tied to fentanyl, the issue is complex. The massive amount of fentanyl does not simply come across the Mexican border. My understanding is that very little enters the country by that route. From what I have read, tariffs on China have not affected the influx of fentanyl. Crying out, “Why doesn’t somebody (the government) do something?” sounds to me the same as an open cry of pain at the suffering; little is likely to come of it.

If we have specific recommendations for governmental actions, we should engage our elected officials. Rather than just expecting the government to make the problem go away, we should explore actions that we can take. Perhaps this could help those around us to better address the reasons they use fentanyl.

Cutting off one drug would likely only lead to the use of another. Help people! Ever-so-small actions can effect change, and making local changes on a widespread basis can make a difference. I yearn for reduced suffering for all.

William Newton

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: