Overdose deaths from fentanyl poisoning have created a lot of pain and suffering for Mainers, their families and our entire nation. Why hasn’t our government done anything about the trafficking of fentanyl into our country?

Analyzing U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the group Families Against Fentanyl has reported that fentanyl is a leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45. And the CDC has found that drug overdose deaths in the United States exceeded 100,000 in a 12-month period for the first time.

There are national estimates that about 300 Americans die each day from drug overdoses. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 more powerful than heroin. Why hasn’t our government done anything?

According to monthly reports released by the Maine Office of the Attorney General and the Office of Behavioral Health, Maine set a record for overdose deaths last year, with over 630 people dying – nearly two deaths a day. So far this year, the number of drug overdose deaths in Maine has increased during the first 10 months of 2022 over the same period in 2021.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Mexico and China are the primary source countries for fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances trafficked directly into the United States. How awful do the fatal overdose reports need to get before the United States is willing to close the border with Mexico and impose strict tariffs on China to stop the flow of fentanyl into America?

Why hasn’t our government done anything?

Gary Chapin

Rockland

