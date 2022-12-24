So, Maine is known for its slogan “The Way Life Should Be.” And, of course, “Let’s go up to camp.”

Well, we right now have a fabulous opportunity in Greater Portland to establish a piece of nature currently owned by the state into a trail haven for people to go to and get physical exercise and experience the uplifting benefits of being around trees, animals, the outside and each other.

I am a Portland resident who is an aging-well activist and, yes, a boomer. I know I speak for a lot of older Mainers who cherish being outdoors.

Imagine a 72-mile off-road trail loop between Portland, Lewiston-Auburn and Brunswick. A trail system that would also connect to what is known as the Eastern Trail Gateway south of Portland. In 2022, the Eastern Trail was inducted into the Rail-Trail Conservancy’s national Rail-Trail Hall of Fame.

A group of interested older Mainers stand ready to become ambassadors of these trails, organize creative walks and talks, help combat isolation and help residents get out into nature to experience local retreats, so to speak, only limited by our imaginations.

Patricia Pinto

Portland

