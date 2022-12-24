With the revenue-neutral pricing scheme described in “Have a heat pump? New electric rates could save you money” (Dec. 18), Central Maine Power’s profits will not be affected, but different Mainers will face vastly different prices.

People who purchase new technologies, like heat pumps, electric vehicles and solar batteries, can access advantaged electricity delivery rates, cutting their bills overall. While these technologies show some promise in reducing carbon emissions, the people who purchase them are disproportionately wealthy. It follows that the people who do not purchase new technologies will pay for this group’s savings. If other wealthy people who do not purchase $5,000 heat pumps, $50,000 electric vehicles or $10,000 solar batteries subsidize the wealthy who do, it is no great concern. But Mainers who already struggle to meet their exorbitant energy bills obviously cannot afford these technologies.

Nor do many of the poorest Mainers have the time or capacity to scrutinize their bills, which the Press Herald points out is key to accessing savings. Because the pricing scheme is revenue neutral, some people without the time or ability to closely study their bills will, by definition, subsidize the savings of those who carefully map out their consumption.

The Public Utilities Commission and the Mills administration have an obligation to regulate CMP’s monopoly. As part of this obligation, they must carefully study and report on the incidence of new pricing schemes such as this. No matter the new-ness or green-ness of the desired technology, it is not worth depriving the poorest Mainers any further.

Michael Burrows

Windham

