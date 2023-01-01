BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham scored 22 points, Sydney Parrish sank the go-ahead 3-pointer and No. 4 Indiana bounced back from its first loss with a 74-62 overtime victory over Nebraska on Sunday.

Indiana outscored Nebraska 12-0 in overtime after the Cornhuskers’ Jaz Shelley missed a potential game-winning jumper in the final seconds of regulation.

Holmes made 8 of 14 shots, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots for the Hoosiers (13-1, 3-1 Big Ten), who outlasted the Cornhuskers (10-5, 2-2) in a game that was tied 13 times and had 17 lead changes.

The final lead change came with 3:57 remaining, when Parrish hit her third 3. The rest of the Hoosiers were 1 for 13 from beyond the arc.

Parrish finished with 16 points. Chloe Moore-McNeil added 13, including 7 of 8 at the free-throw line.

Isabelle Bourne led the Cornhuskers with 15 points.

Advertisement

(5) NOTRE DAME 85, BOSTON COLLEGE 48: Olivia Miles and KK Bransford scored 17 points apiece as the Irish (12-1, 3-0 ACC) dominated the Eagles (11-5, 1-2) in South Bend, Indiana.

Miles had six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Bransford produced a career-best in scoring.

Sonia Citron tallied 15 points to go with six rebounds and four assists for the Fighting Irish.

Andrea Daley scored 17 points and Taina Mair had 10, while Maria Gakeng blocked six shots for Boston College.

(24) ARKANSAS 71, KENTUCKY 50: Erynn Barnum and Saylor Poffenbarger scored 17 points apiece and the Razorbacks (14-3, 1-1 SEC) ended a three-game losing streak with a rare win at Kentucky, topping the Wildcats (8-6, 0-2).

Makayla Daniels added 11 points for the Razorbacks, who are now 4-13 in Lexington, last winning there in 2003.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous