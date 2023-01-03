St. Joseph’s opened with a 15-2 run and led 22-9 after the first quarter en route to an 83-52 win over Anna Maria in a women’s basketball game on Tuesday in Standish.

The Monks improved to 8-3 overall and 3-0 in the GNAC while the AmCats (2-6, 0-2) remained winless in the conference.

Hailey Anderson came off the bench to score 19 points for the Monks. Hannah Talon and Elisabeth Stapelfeld each had 12.

Marinique Reddin had 16 points for Anna Maria.

ROGER WILLIAMS 58, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 38: The Hawks (8-2, 3-1 Commonwealth Coast) used a 19-9 third quarter run and pulled away from the host Nor’easters (7-4, 3-1) in Biddeford.

Nikki Rosa had 16 points, – nine in the second half – for Roger Williams, Katie Galligan chipped in with 13 points, and Caroline Elie added 11.

Jordyn Franzen led UNE with 14 points.

(14) MICHIGAN 82, PENN STATE 72: Laila Phelia scored 24 points, Leigha Brown had 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and No. 14 Michigan (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten) beat Penn State (10-5, 1-3) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Phelia, Brown and Maddie Nolan combined for Michigan’s opening 20 points of the fourth quarter, including a 10-0 run to pull away.

Nolan finished with 17 points and five 3-pointers and Emily Kiser had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Michigan.

Shay Ciezki scored 15 of her 21 points in the first half and Makenna Marisa added 14 points for Penn State.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 8, JOHNSON & WALES 0: Brett Stoddard, Zoe Wilson and Anyi Sun each scored two goals as the Polar Bears (6-4) blanked the Wildcats (0-8-2) in Brunswick.

Allie Britt and Elly Whitmore also scored for Bowdoin, while Sun added three assists.

Leah White and Sofia Tamayo split time in goal for Johnson & Wales, combining for 34 saves, while Sally Solotaroff-Webber turned back all 16 shots faced for the Polar Bears.

MEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 4, ST. ANSLEM 0: Andy Stoneman scored two goals, leading the Polar Bears (7-1-1) over the Hawks (9-4-1) in Brunswick.

Ethan Kimball and Gabe Shipper each had one goal for Bowdoin. AJ DiChiara made 23 saves.

Nick Howard turned away 43 shots for St. Anslem.

