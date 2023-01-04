As a dominant low post scorer at Gray-New Gloucester High, Jordan Grant never made a 3-pointer. Never even attempted one, actually. Now a junior on the Westfield State women’s basketball team, the 5-foot-11 forward still does much of her scoring in the lane, but on occasion can hit 3-pointers, too.

“We have a play called Twist where I pop out,” said Grant, a junior from Gray. “The first time, I popped out on the left side, got the ball, and said, ‘Here goes nothing.’ It went in and I just smiled.”

A Varsity Maine All-State selection as a senior at Gray-New Gloucester in 2020, Grant is enjoying a strong season for Westfield State, a NCAA Division III school based in western Massachusetts.

Grant leads the team in scoring (17.7 points per game), rebounds (7.0 per game) and field goal percentage (50.4%). After missing three games with a sprained ankle, Grant returned with 20 points in an 86-82 win at Mitchell College on Dec. 6. In Westfield’s last game before the Christmas break, Grant had a career-high 34 points and 12 rebounds in an 88-70 win over SUNY-Cobleskill. On Monday, she had 16 points and five rebounds in a 76-72 loss to Coast Guard. On the season, she has made four of 15 3-point attempts (26.7%).

On Tuesday, Grant was named Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week. Grant and the Owls (7-6) were scheduled to begin conference play Wednesday night at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

“She’s on the right track. Her leadership’s developing,” said Andrea Bertini, Westfield’s head coach.

Grant said she had not considered going out of state for college until she met Bertini and visited Westfield State.

“They made me feel like I was wanted here,” Grant said. “Going into last season I felt like I had a lot to work on. Everything just flowed together.”

After the pandemic scrubbed what would’ve been Grant’s freshman season in 2020-21, she decided she needed a change of scenery and transferred to Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida, for one semester. Missing basketball, Grant returned to Westfield for the second semester last season. She played in 17 games, starting nine, and averaged 14.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The extended time off may have left Grant rusty, but did not hamper her game.

“When she came in (last) January, she was just getting her feet wet. We realized she can score on the blocks and rebound. She developed an elbow jumper and can score in the post. We saw a lot of offensive skills she could build,” Bertini said. “We’re trying to put her in spots where she can be successful.”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Windham’s Sarah Talon, a freshman at the University of Maine, was named America East Rookie of the Week on Tuesday. Talon scored a game-high and career-high 21 points in a 74-62 win at Bryant. Talon was 8 for 12 from the floor, including 2 for 2 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the free throw line. Talon also grabbed five rebounds, and had two steals, a block and an assist.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Portland’s Terion Moss, a senior guard at the University of Maine at Farmington, is fifth in Division III in scoring, averaging 24.3 points per game. Moss is ranked 10th in the nation in minutes played, averaging 37 per game.

The 2018 Mr. Maine Basketball winner, Moss scored 34 points in the Beavers’ last game, an 88-63 win over Roger Williams on Dec. 31. Moss scored a season-high 36 points in a 90-83 win over Emmanuel on Nov. 19, and has gone over 30 points three times in nine games. Moss and UMF are back on the court Friday against Northern Vermont-Johnson. For his efforts against Roger Williams, Moss was named North Atlantic Conference Player of the Week.

Jack Kane of Cumberland, a senior center for the Beavers, was named NAC Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. The 6-foot-9 center and Greely graduate had seven blocks, 18 defensive rebounds, and a steal in UMF’s two games over the winter break. Kane had 19 points and 13 rebounds in the win over Roger Williams.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Seniors Sophia Slovenski of Cape Neddick and Hannah Corbett of Sebago have been named two of the captains for the University of Southern Maine women’s indoor track and field team.

A Bonny Eagle graduate, Corbett placed fourth in the shot put and fifth in the weight throw at the Little East Conference championship meet last winter. A graduate of Phillips Academy, Slovenski earned All-America status in the pole vault in the 2019-20 season, and also won the conference championship in the pole vault that season. The Huskies host their second meet of the season Saturday.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Wells High grad Bri Michaud-Nolan is a senior defender for Colby, which is 8-0 and ranked No. 6 in the latest USCHO.com Division III women’s ice hockey poll. The Mules are ranked No. 1 in the PairWise rankings, which takes into account strength of schedule. Michaud-Nolan has a goal and seven assists for the Mules, and leads the New England Small College Athletic Conference in plus/minus at +16.

Michaud-Nolan was a second team all-NESCAC selection last season. Michaud-Nolan and the Mules are back on the ice Friday at Hamilton College.

