BIDDEFORD — Two Biddeford firefighters were promoted recently and were sworn in to their new positions at the Dec. 20 Biddeford City Council meeting.

Lieutenant Steve Szostek has been with the department since 2017. Captain Derick Ouellette has been with the department since 2005.

“This is a special night for all of us, and I think the council and I recognize we have an exceptional fire department and I think it is important that not only the council but the public be able to attach faces to the names,” said Mayor Alan Casavant. “We want to have ceremonies like this because I think its important the public recognizes you and respects all that you do because that’s essentially what we do.” Casavant also noted the importance and dedication of firefighter families.

Each of the officers was introduced by Fire Chief Scott Gagne. They were sworn in by City Clerk Kristy Cyr, and their badges were pinned by their family members.

