BIDDEFORD — Shirley A. Martel, 76, of Biddeford, passed away on Dec. 24, 2022, at her home.

Shirley was born on April 10, 1946, to Lucien and Emily (Skillings) Auger. She lived in the Biddeford and Old Orchard Beach areas most of her life and attended Biddeford schools. Shirley was a member of St. Margaret’s Church in Old Orchard Beach.

Shirley enjoyed baking, especially for her family. She was an avid news follower and was very proud of her French heritage. Shirley was very much an animal lover. She loved feeding the wildlife and making home movies of them. She enjoyed shopping, especially from QVC. It is safe to say that if something was “AS Seen On T.V.”, Shirley probably owned it. Above everything else, Shirley cherished her family. Her children meant the world to her. Her children were her life, along with her dogs Taz (predeceased) and Buddy.

Shirley is predeceased by: her parents; husband, Albert Martel Sr.; son, Rickie Martel; son, Tim Martel; brother, Lucien Auger Jr.; and one grandchild.

She is survived by: her significant other, Linwood Cox; son, Don Martel Sr.; son, Ron Martel; son, Tom Martel; sister, Nancy Bennett; Sister Terry Meli; sister, Betty Webster; sister ,Mary Ann Martel; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life on Jan. 21, 2023, at noon at Seacoast Chapel in Saco, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk, Maine. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005.

