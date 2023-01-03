RICHMOND — Kara Briand had 19 points and eight rebounds as the Richmond girls basketball team defeated Temple Academy 66-13 on Tuesday.

Breonna Dufresne scored 15 points for the Bobcats (6-1), while Izzy Stewart had seven blocks.

Mia Fitzpatrick scored seven points for Temple (0-5).

LINCOLN ACADEMY 45, MORSE 30: Mariam DeLisle scored 13 points to help carry Lincoln Academy (2-4), which led 12-2 after the first quarter and never looked back.

Natalie Kaler added nine points for the Eagles, who extended their lead to 27-12 at halftime. Haley Kirkpatrick led the Shipbuilders (1-5) with 21 points.

BRUNSWICK 43, LEAVITT 22: Kelsie Carlton had 11 points, seven steals and three assists to help the Dragons (6-0) down Leavitt (4-3) at Brunswick.

Dakota Shipley scored 12 points for Brunswick, which limited Leavitt to four free throws in the first half while opening a 27-4 lead.

FALMOUTH 49, MT. ARARAT 37: Anna Turgeon scored 26 points as the Navigators (4-2) sent the Eagles (5-1) to their first loss at Topsham.

Falmouth outscored Mt. Ararat 17-4 in the first period.

Cali Pomerleau led the Eagles with eight points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

LISBON 36, OAK HILL 27: Levi Tibbets scored 14 points and Owen Smith added eight as the Greyhounds (3-2) prevailed at Lisbon.

Ethan Vattaso scored 15 points for Oak Hill (1-5).

TELSTAR 54, WISCASSET 29: The Rebels pulled away in the second quarter and topped the Wolverines to earn their first win of the season in Bethel.

Telstar (1-4) turned a 12-8 lead after one quarter to a 30-15 advantage by halftime. Jonny Marshall hit three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 13 points for the Rebels. Wyatt Lilly added 12 points.

Cory Ricker scored a game-high 14 points for Wiscasset (0-5).

RICHMOND 80, TEMPLE ACADEMY 23: Four players scored in double figures as the Bobcats (6-1) earned the win at Richmond.

Wyatt Cassidy scored 16 points for Richmond, followed by Hunter Mason (15), Connor Vashon (13) and Rhys Terry (11).

Nathan Corey scored 12 points for Temple (0-4).

LINCOLN ACADEMY 50, MORSE 38: Gabe Hagar scored 27 points for the Eagles (5-1), who pulled away in the second quarter.

Tucker Stiles added 10 points for the Lincoln, which used an 18-6 run in the second to open a 31-18 halftime lead.

Gabe Morrison led Morse (1-4) with 13 points.

LEAVITT 56, BRUNSWICK 54: Sawyer Hathaway scored 26 points as the Hornets (2-5) escaped with the win in Leavitt.

Brett Coburn put up 12 points and Aiden Turcotte added 10 for Leavitt.

Thomas Harvey scored 17 points to lead Brunswick (1-5). Trevor Gerrish and Jared Similien each had 14.

GREELY 72, FREEPORT 41: The Rangers (2-4) hit a total of six 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to a 24-5 advantage as they easily handled the Falcons (1-4) at Freeport.

Seamus Raftice provided 22 points for Greely, with Jackson Ledding adding 11 and Tyler Pettingill 10.

Connor Smith had four buckets from behind the arc and finished with 18 points for Freeport.

