Dr. James Frosst Alexander died peacefully in his home on Dec. 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was a Charlotte native, born April 28, 1938, the first child of James Moses and Stella Frosst Alexander. He attended Charlotte public schools, was an Eagle Scout, and he graduated from Woodberry Forest School in 1956. He obtained a bachelor of science from Davidson College in 1959. He graduated from the Faculty of Medicine at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, in 1963 with a MDCM degree.

After completing his residence in internal medicine at Montreal General Hospital, Jim did a fellowship in gastroenterology at Emory University, then served in the United States Navy at the Naval Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, obtaining the rank of lieutenant commander and earning the National Defense Service Medal. In 1970, he returned to Charlotte to begin his practice of Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology with his father in what became the Mecklenburg Medical Group (MMG).

Dr. Alexander brought the first flexible upper gastrointestinal endoscope to Charlotte in 1970 (keeping it in the trunk of his car!). Early in his practice, he initiated the development of the first endoscopy centers at both Atrium (Carolinas Medical Center) and Novant (Presbyterian Hospital).

During his practice, Jim was an active leader in his community, state and nation. He was the president of the Charlotte Society of Internal Medicine, the National Society of Children of Alcoholics, and the Drug Education Center of Charlotte. He was treasurer of Mecklenburg County Medical Society and lifelong member of the Rotary Club of Charlotte and the Charlotte Country Club.

At the time of his retirement from MMG in 2009, the organization had grown from six to 90 physicians. He was president of MMG during the late ’80s and ’90s when vertical healthcare integration began and led MMG in joining the Carolinas Physician Network of Carolinas HealthCare System.

In retirement, he and his wife, Denise David, moved to Kennebunk, where he continued his volunteer work as a board member of Maine Behavioral Healthcare for over a decade.

Dr. Alexander’s parents and sister, Susan Alexander Boone, predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, Denise David Alexander, his brother, John William Alexander (Judy) and his sister, Stella Alexander Harman, his children with Martha Bedell Alexander, Tasse Alexander Little (Rich) and James Chester Alexander (Tracy), his stepchildren, Sylvie Paule Demers (Don Lary), Laurence Andre Demers (Sam Smithwick) and David Paul Demers, his grandchildren William Glenn Little (Samantha), Jacob Alexander Little, Benjamin Frosst Little (Claire), Samuel Bedell Little, Samantha Mechele Alexander, Lucas Demers Butterfield, Philip Demers Butterfield, Simon Demers Butterfield, Owen Demers Wadlington, Shay Demers Smithwick, Sabine Demers Smithwick, and his great grandchild Leo Glenn Little.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassionate Care ALS (CCALS): P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574.

CCALS is a nonprofit organization with a mission to support people diagnosed with ALS, their families, health care providers, and communities, as they navigate the complexities, both physical and emotional, associated with the disease.

Memorial services to remember Jim’s life will be held in soon in Charlotte, and in the spring in Kennebunk. They will be announced by Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk. Interment will be private. To leave a message of condolence, please visit Dr. Alexander’s Book of Memories at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

