Portland schools may soon have two new leaders. The city’s school board will consider a plan Tuesday to appoint two assistant superintendents to temporarily share leadership of the district following Supt. Xavier Botana’s December resignation.

Melea Nalli, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, and Aaron Townsend, assistant superintendent for school management, are to be considered for co-interim superintendent roles. Abdullahi Ahmed, a co-principal at Deering, is to be considered for an interim assistant superintendent post.

If the plan is approved, they would begin their new positions on Jan. 13 and serve until a new superintendent is chosen.

In a statement to district staff and community members Tuesday, School Board Chair Sarah Lentz said she expects the board to approve the appointments of Nalli, Townsend and Ahmed.

Nalli has worked for the district since 2016, first as a consultant for creating the district’s strategic plan and then in her current role as assistant superintendent. She holds a master’s degree in education leadership and has been working in the field for over two decades.

Townsend has been with the district since 2019. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education policy and a master’s in school leadership. He has been working in education for 27 years.

Ahmed is a 20-year veteran of the Portland school district, teaching science and Arabic before becoming a principal.

Ahmed is a certified teacher, has a master’s in the science of education, a doctoral degree in educational leadership and speaks four languages.

Lentz said the board will consider paying Nalli, Townsend and Ahmed stipends for the work required by the co-superintendent and assistant superintendent roles.

Botana was scheduled to leave his post in June but resigned amid the district’s payroll crisis that has resulted in hundreds of employees being paid incorrectly, late or not at all and has left some burdened with interest, fees and debt.

This story will be updated.

