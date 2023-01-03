Lucas Dilworth had 19 points as the Falmouth boys’ basketball team handed Marshwood its first loss of the season with a 48-34 win on Tuesday in South Berwick.

Judd Armstrong added 15 points for the Navigators, who improve to 5-1.

Jason Singer and Liam Tiernan both had nine points for Marshwood.

CHEVERUS 71, SCARBOROUGH 50: Silvano Ismail scored 26 points and Giovanni St. Onge added 15 to help the Stags (6-2) defeat the Red Storm (2-4) in Scarborough.

Ismail scored 14 in the first half as the Stags built a 36-21 advantage. St. Onge added nine points in the third quarter.

DeAngelo Alston scored 14 points and Blake Harris had 11 for Scarborough.

SOUTH PORTLAND 78, SANFORD 41: The Red Riots (6-1) took control with a 25-2 second quarter and rolled past the Spartans (1-5) in South Portland.

Jayden Kim had 15 points for South Portland, while Jaelen Jackson added 14.

Brady Adams and LJ McFarland each had nine points for Sanford.

EDWARD LITTLE 64, DEERING 54: Eli St. Laurent had 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead four players in double figures for the Red Eddies (3-5) as they topped the Rams (0-6) in Portland.

Marshal Adams added 14 points for Edward Little, while Landon Cougle had 13 and Mohamed Adow 11.

Trip Marston had 13 points for Deering, Evan Legassey and David Otti chipped in with 11 points apiece.

THORNTON ACADEMY 69, WINDHAM 62: Will Davies had 22 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, for the Golden Trojans (6-0) as they beat the Eagles (1-6) in Windham.

Braden Camire tossed in 12 points for Thornton Academy, while Wyatt Benoit and Trey Eldred chipped in with 10 apiece.

Blake McPherson had 20 points to pace the offense for Windham. Creighty Dickson and Tyrie James each added 10 points.

CAPE ELIZABETH 64, POLAND 39: Owen Tighe scored 17 points and went 4 for 5 from the free-throw line as the Capers (3-2) slipped past the Knights (2-4) in Poland.

Antonio Dell’Aquila added 12 points and Ben Altenburg dropped in 10 for Cape Elizabeth.

Shane Yorkey scored 16 points for Poland.

GREELY 72, FREEPORT 41: The Rangers (2-4) hit a total of six 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to a 24-5 advantage as they easily handled the Falcons (1-4) at Freeport.

Seamus Raftice provided 22 points for Greely, with Jackson Leding adding 11 and Tyler Pettingill 10.

Connor Smith had four buckets from behind the arc and finished with 18 points for Freeport.

WESTBROOK 58, BIDDEFORD 49: Quincy Seaver scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and the Blue Blazers (6-1) built a 38-18 halftime lead en route to defeating the Tigers (2-5) at Biddeford.

Ben Eugley added 10 points for Westbrook. Travis Edgerton led Biddeford with 12.

YORK 61, LAKE REGION 31: Lukas Bouchard had 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (4-1) over Lake Region (3-3) in York.

Connor Roberge added 14 points and Jacob Fogg had eight assists for York, which led 31-17 at halftime.

Jacob Chadbourne scored 16 points for the Lakers.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 60, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 47: Nate Herbert drained nine 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points in the Patriots’ (4-2) victory over the Raiders (2-3) in Gray.

Noah Herbert added 13 points and Aiden Hebert scored nine for Gray-New Gloucester, which held Fryeburg to 12 first-half points and led 33-12 at halftime.

Gunnar Saunders topped the Raiders with 16 points, and Bryce Richardson added 10.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 50, MORSE 38: Gabe Hagar scored 27 points for Lincoln Academy (5-1), which pulled away in the second quarter and beat the Shipbuilders (1-4) in Bath.

Tucker Stiles added 10 points for the Eagles, who used an 18-6 run in the second to open a 31-18 halftime lead.

Gabe Morrison led Morse with 13 points.

TELSTAR 54, WISCASSET 29: The Rebels (1-4) pulled away in the second quarter and earned their first win of the season, beating the Wolverines (0-5) in Bethel.

Telstar turned a 12-8 lead after the first quarter to a 35-15 advantage at the half.

Jonny Marshall hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points for the Rebels. Wyatt Lilly added 12 points.

Cory Ricker had 14 points for Wiscasset.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 67, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 18: Nate Oney and Moses Semuhoza scored 15 points apiece for the Panthers (2-4) in their win over the Guardians (2-4) in Yarmouth.

Cal Nice added 14 points for North Yarmouth Academy.

Eli Cardinal had six points for Seacoast Christian.

OCEANSIDE 70, CAMDEN HILLS 49: Carter Galley led the Mariners (6-1) with 20 points as they topped the Windjammers (1-5) in Rockland.

Alex Collins added 15 points and pulled down 10 boards for Oceanside.

Quincy Messer and Westen DeWaard chipped in with 17 points apiece for Camden Hills.

LEAVITT 56, BRUNSWICK 54: Sawyer Hathaway scored 26 points as the Hornets (2-5) escaped with a win over the Dragons (1-5) in Leavitt.

Brett Coburn put up 12 points and Aiden Turcotte added 10 for Leavitt.

Thomas Harvey scored 17 points to lead Brunswick. Trevor Gerrish and Jared Similien each had 14.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 60, SACOPEE VALLEY 43: Landen Johnson had eight of his 20 points to pace a 16-6 second-quarter run for the Seagulls (7-0) as they took control and downed the Hawks (3-4) in Old Orchard Beach.

Brady Croteau led the way for Old Orchard Beach with 23 points.

Carson Black had 14 points for Sacopee Valley, with Evan Coolbroth added 10.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 69, BOOTHBAY 43: Elie Timler scored eight of his game-high 16 points in the third quarter as the Phoenix (6-1) soared past the Seahawks (3-3) in Jay.

Ian York (15 points), Lucas Towers (12) and Jace Bessey (11) also finished in double figures for Spruce Mountain.

Gryffin Kristan and Finn Harkins paced Boothbay with 10 points apiece.

