Brunswick
Mon. 1/9 6 p.m. Appointment Committee Town Hall
Tue. 1/10 5 p.m. Town Commons Committee Zoom
Tue. 1/10 7 p.m. Planning Board Zoom, Town Hall
Wed. 1/11 6 p.m. Appointment Committee Zoom, Town Hall
Wed. 1/11 7 p.m. School Board Zoom
Thu. 1/12 5 p.m. Cable TV Meeting Zoom, Town Hall
Harpswell
Mon. 1/9 2 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee Town Office
Mon. 1/9 2 p.m. Planning Board Site Visit Town Office
Mon. 1/9 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee Town Office
Tue. 1/10 6 p.m. Energy and Tech. Committee Zoom
Wed. 1/11 9 a.m. Bandstand Committee Town Office
Wed. 1/11 5 p.m. Harbor/Waterfront Committee Town Office
Thu. 1/12 6 p.m. Select Board Town Office
Topsham
Mon. 1/9 4:30 p.m. Comp. Plan Committee Zoom, Municipal Building
Mon. 1/9 6 p.m. Select Board Workshop Zoom, Municipal Building
Tue. 1/10 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Municipal Building
Wed. 1/11 6 p.m. Historic District Commission Municipal Building
