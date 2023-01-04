Brunswick

Mon.  1/9  6 p.m.  Appointment Committee  Town Hall

Tue.  1/10  5 p.m.  Town Commons Committee  Zoom

Tue.  1/10  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom, Town Hall

Wed.  1/11  6 p.m.  Appointment Committee  Zoom, Town Hall

Wed.  1/11  7 p.m.  School Board  Zoom

Thu.  1/12  5 p.m.  Cable TV Meeting  Zoom, Town Hall

Harpswell

Mon.  1/9  2 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee  Town Office

Mon.  1/9  2 p.m.  Planning Board Site Visit  Town Office

Mon.  1/9  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee  Town Office

Tue.  1/10  6 p.m.  Energy and Tech. Committee  Zoom

Wed.  1/11  9 a.m.  Bandstand Committee  Town Office

Wed.  1/11  5 p.m.  Harbor/Waterfront Committee  Town Office

Thu.  1/12  6 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Topsham

Mon.  1/9  4:30 p.m.  Comp. Plan Committee  Zoom, Municipal Building

Mon.  1/9  6 p.m.  Select Board Workshop  Zoom, Municipal Building

Tue.  1/10  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Municipal Building

Wed.  1/11  6 p.m.  Historic District Commission  Municipal Building

