Nomination papers are now available for the District 5 Brunswick Town Council seat left vacant by Chris Watkinson’s recent resignation.

Nomination papers are due by Jan. 25. A special election will be held Feb. 28 at Town Hall.

The winning candidate will serve the balance of the three-year term, which expires at the end of this year.

Candidates must be a registered voter and live in District 5.

For more details, call the town clerk’s office at 207-725-6658.

