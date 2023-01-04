The Don Roy Trio, joined by The Arnott Siblings, will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Meetinghouse Arts in Freeport.

The award-winning trio features Don Roy on fiddle, Cindy Roy on piano and Jay Young on bass. In addition to being a popular band on the Maine contra dance scene, the ensemble has played its Franco-American tunes at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, appeared with Garrison Keillor and performed twice at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $15 for children and are available at eventbrite.com.

Meetinghouse Arts is located at 40 Main St. in Freeport. For more information, go to meetinghousearts.org.

