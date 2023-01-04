SILVER SPRING, Md. – Cevia Highstein (Snyder) Rosol, 86, born on April 18, 1936, passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2022, in Silver Spring, Md.

Cevia grew up in Baltimore with two siblings, Norman Highstein and Harriet Brown. A lover of music, Cevia and her cousin Philip Glass frequently accompanied one another growing up. Cevia married Sidney Snyder in 1954 and together they raised four children before separating in 1976. Cevia married George Rosol in 1979 and eventually settled in Maine.

Cevia holds a bachelor’s degree from Towson University and worked for Essex Community College, Educational Testing Service, the USTA, RCA, Portsmith Rare Books, and later opened a B&B in Kittery, Maine. She loved cooking, reading, tennis, painting, playing piano, singing, scrabble, and crossword puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, George Rosol. She is survived by eight children and their partners, I. Michael Snyder (Phyllis), Carol Rubin, Sheppard Snyder (Dorene), Jonathan Snyder (Rachel), Joseph Rosol (Lynn), Martin Rosol (Paul), Richard Rosol (Enrico), Susan Tuveson (Dennis); 12 grandchildren, Aaron, August, Benjamin, Colleen, Danielle, Genevieve, Kevin, Lauren, Lea, Akira, Meredith, and Rebecca; and three great-grandchildren, Griffin, Hannah and Riley.

A celebration of Cevia’s life will be held at Argyle Country Club in Silver Spring on Jan. 10 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Kaddish will be said at 4 p.m. For additional details on Cevia’s life, see https://www.sagelbloomfield.com/obituary/Cevia-Rosol

Contributions in Cevia’s memory may be directed to:

Renaissance Voices of Portland, Maine (https://renaissancevoices.net) or to:

Freedom House/Ukraine Fund (https://freedomhouse.org.)

