Vivid memories
Explosions of sound, a landscape of beauty and destruction
From the sounds of snapping tree limbs to neighbors who shared food and heat to the unexpected joys of indoor camping, Mainers share a flood of memories.
Maine Voices: 5 ice storm stories
The storm’s legacy
Stronger grid a legacy of epic ice storm damage
Maine’s electric grid is better prepared 25 years later, but resiliency is a work in progress.
Will it happen again?
Climate change creates the potential for more frequent ice storms in Maine, but scientists don’t know if extreme events like the 1998 storm will become more likely.
How we covered the storm
Gallery of front pages
The storm and its aftermath dominated
the news 25 years ago.
Read the 1998 special section
The Portland Press Herald, Kennebec Journal, and Morning Sentinel compiled stories and photos in a special publication.
