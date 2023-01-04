Vivid memories

Ice-Storm

Explosions of sound, a landscape of beauty and destruction

From the sounds of snapping tree limbs to neighbors who shared food and heat to the unexpected joys of indoor camping, Mainers share a flood of memories.

In their words: Readers share their memories

Maine Voices: 5 ice storm stories

Amy_Calder

Morning Sentinel Reporter Amy Calder recalls scenes of devastation

Darkroom: the storm in photos

Interactive timeline of the storm

The storm’s legacy

Ice-Storm-lineman-02

Stronger grid a legacy of epic ice storm damage

Maine’s electric grid is better prepared 25 years later, but resiliency is a work in progress.

Ice-Storm-Route-107_jpg

Will it happen again?

Climate change creates the potential for more frequent ice storms in Maine, but scientists don’t know if extreme events like the 1998 storm will become more likely.

How we covered the storm

newspaper fronts

Gallery of front pages

The storm and its aftermath dominated
the news 25 years ago.

e-edition on desktop

Read the 1998 special section

The Portland Press Herald, Kennebec Journal, and Morning Sentinel compiled stories and photos in a special publication.

newsroom live: the 1998 ice storm

