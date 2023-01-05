A proposal to create 48 units of new housing for asylum seekers in Portland may still be in the works, despite Avesta Housing saying last month that it didn’t have the resources to move forward.

Avesta had been planning to purchase the Winchester Woods development, which is already under construction in the city’s East Deering neighborhood, to use for housing asylum seekers and sought $5 million from the city of Portland last month as part of its plan to fund the project.

The council was scheduled to take up the request Wednesday, although Avesta had said at the end of December it had decided not to move ahead with the project.

Interim City Manager Danielle West said Wednesday that she and Mayor Kate Snyder met with Avesta’s president and CEO this week.

“They are moving forward and would like to continue to look at restructuring this specific deal, so they have requested that we move to postpone this item,” West told city councilors during a meeting Wednesday night.

Avesta staff did not immediately respond to phone messages and emails on Thursday seeking more information about the project’s status.

Winchester Woods Developer Kevin O’Rourke said he has granted Avesta another extension to finalize the purchasing contract until after the council’s Feb. 6 meeting and he suspects they may be trying to work out certain conditions with the city and other funding sources. He said he expects the project to be complete by April, although some units may be ready for occupancy sooner.

The council voted 9-0 to postpone action on the funding request to its first meeting in February.

Councilor Regina Phillips, who had previously pushed for the council to take up the funding at the end of December, said she was happy to see the project coming back to the council.

“I just know over the last two weeks there was a ton of work put into this,” Phillips said. “I appreciate all of the work. We all know housing is extremely important, and we don’t want to give up any housing.”

