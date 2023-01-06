WASHINGTON — Ryan McDonagh scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night for their third straight win.

Lankinen was sharp, even though he did not have to face as heavy a workload as teammate Juuse Saros in Nashville’s previous game. Saros stopped a franchise-record 64 shots Thursday at Carolina and got some much-deserved rest.

The rest of the players did not get that break, with the Predators and Capitals each playing on the second half of a back-to-back. McDonagh’s goal with 3:16 left was a highlight-reel move to the net and finish by the defensive defenseman far more known for keeping the puck out of his team’s net.

Thomas Novak and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which is 4-0-1 in its last five games to inch closer to a playoff position in the Western Conference.

PANTHERS 3, RED WINGS 2: Aaron Ekblad scored twice on the power play and visiting Florida recorded its eighth straight win over Detroit.

Ekblad had his first multi-goal game since Dec. 2, 2021, against Buffalo. Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers and Eric Staal recorded his 600th career assist on Forsling’s goal. Alexsander Barkov had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves.

Robby Fabbri scored in his second game this season after recovering from ACL surgery. Jonatan Berggren added a goal Detroit, which has lost three of its last four games. Ville Husso made 17 saves.

NOTES

KRAKEN: Seattle reassigned first-round draft pick Shane Wright to the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League, a day after Wright helped Canada to a world juniors title.

Wright, who turned 19 on Thursday, appeared in eight games with Seattle this season. But he will play the rest of the year at the juniors level due to the NHL’s agreement with the Canadian Hockey League that required Wright to either remain with the Kraken or be sent to his juniors team because of his age. Spending the season with Seattle’s AHL affiliate in Coachella Valley was not an option.

