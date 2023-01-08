FICTION
Hardcover
1. “Lucy by the Sea,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
2. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
3. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)
4. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
5. “Big Truck Little Island,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)
6. “The Passenger,” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf)
7. “Liberation Day,” by George Saunders (Random House)
8. “Fairy Tale,” by Stephen King (Scribner)
9. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
10. “Hatchet Island,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur)
Paperback
1. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)
2. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)
3. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)
4. “Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch,” by Rivka Galchen (Picador)
5. “The Best American Short Stories 2022,” edited by Andrew Sean Greer (Mariner)
6. “The Ministry for the Future,” by Kim Stanley Robinson (Orbit)
7. “The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)
8. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
9. “Five Tuesdays in Winter,” by Lily King (Grove)
10. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)
NONFICTION
Hardcover
1. “The Light We Carry,” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
2. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers,” by Deb Perelman (Knopf)
3. “Dinner in One,” by Melissa Clark (Clarkson Potter)
4. “The Song of the Cell,” by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner)
5. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” by David Sedaris (Little Brown)
6. “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” by Bob Dylan (Simon)
7. “Go-To Dinners,” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)
8. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)
9. “Life Between the Tides,” by Adam Nicolson (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
10. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon)
Paperback
1. “Take It Easy,” by John Duncan (Islandport)
2. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)
3. “Sigh, Gone,” by Phuc Tran (Flatiron)
4. “Between Two Kingdoms,” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)
5. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)
6. “The Book of Delights,” by Ross Gay (Algonquin)
7. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)
8. “The Bomber Mafia,” by Malcom Gladwell (Back Bay)
9. “Mill Town,” by Kerri Arsenault (St. Martin’s)
10. “The Ride of Her Life,” by Elizabeth Letts (Ballantine)
— Longfellow Books, Portland
