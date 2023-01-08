Re: A letter published Jan. 1, headlined “Mills’ checks bungled for thousands” (Page D3):

It’s not surprising for someone to be upset at not having received their $850 inflation relief check. However, the author of that letter made a number of assertions that call for clarification.

Referring to these checks as a “handout” is disingenuous and cynical. The money from these checks comes from a budget surplus that we taxpayers have all paid into. It is our money. If the letter’s author has ever received a tax refund, it’s doubtful that they would have called it a handout. Secondly, it was not “the centerpiece of her reelection campaign.” Gov. Mills ran on a number of platforms and earned her reelection for a host of reasons.

Maine is one of 19 states issuing relief checks. To date, 99 percent of eligible Mainers have received their checks. The remainder will continue to be sent as paper tax returns are processed. Anyone who hasn’t received their payment can check their status online at maine.gov.

But the most disturbing part of the letter was its insistence that the media should cover this topic instead of “the continual Jan. 6 insurrection nonsense.” This story has indeed been covered, perhaps not to the extent that the letter’s author would like. But the idea that this delay in receiving a check that somebody is admittedly “not relying on” should be a bigger news story than a historic insurrection against our government is simply breathtaking.

Andrew Pal

Windham

