BOSTON — State and local police suspended their ground search on Saturday for a Massachusetts woman missing since New Year’s Day.

Massachusetts State Police and local police said in a joint statement that their ground search for 39-year-old Ana Walshe, of Cohasset, Massachusetts, or evidence related to her disappearance concluded Saturday.

A specialized State Police unit trained in search and rescue operations, three K-9 teams, and the State Police Air Wing searched wooded areas near Walshe’s home Saturday. State Police divers also searched a small stream and a pool but did not find anything, the statement said.

Walshe, the mother of three young children, was last seen a week ago in her Cohasset home, police said.

She was reported missing Wednesday by her husband in Cohasset and her employer in Washington, according to The Patriot Ledger. The couple owns a home in Washington and Walshe commutes during the week for work at a real estate company, her friends said.

While police searched for Walshe on Friday, there was a fire at a home in Cohasset she lived in last year. The home was sold in March. State Police and local investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental. The current occupants escaped safely.

The investigation into Walshe’s disappearance is ongoing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »