BIDDEFORD — The Biddeford Planning Department wants people to weigh in on draft chapters of the upcoming Comprehensive Plan.

By visiting https://our.biddefordmaine.org/en/projects/comp-plan1, people can access draft chapters of the plan, land use maps, and a presentation from the Planning Department. The presentation provides background information on each chapter and a status update on the Comprehensive Plan Update project.

Six chapters – Climate Change, Housing, Economy, Regional Coordination, Future Land Use, and the City’s mission statement – have been made available for public review. Additional chapters will be added to the platform throughout January as drafts are completed and reviewed, said city spokeswoman Danica Lamontagne.

Feedback may be entered into a survey form at the bottom of the webpage. Multiple form submissions may be made to reflect feedback on different sections of the plan.

“The Comprehensive Plan will guide the city’s development over the next 10 years, and it is important that residents have ample opportunity for their desires to be reflected in that plan,” said Eric Freeman, the City of Biddeford’s assistant city planner. “Many community members have already provided great feedback through every step of this project, which has been incorporated into the draft chapters you will see on the Our Biddeford website. As we begin looking towards finalization of the plan, we want to provide one more opportunity for public participation.”

A full draft document for community feedback is expected to be released in February, with the Comprehensive Plan Update anticipated to be presented to the City Council for adoption this spring, said Lamontagne.

For more information, contact the Planning & Development Department at 284-9115.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: