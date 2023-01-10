Laval Ghislain Dube, 69, passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2023, at home with his partner by his side.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1954, in Packington, Canada, to Phillipe and Fernande Dube.

Laval moved to Maine in 1968 with his family, and immediately went to work doing drywall. He took pride in his work and had a strong work ethic. Friends in the community would say he was “the best drywaller around,” and others have said, “he was the strongest man in Maine.” He was meticulous. From his years at Dube Drywall to doing jobs for and with his brothers and then working for himself, he gave his all and was proud of his work. His passions were work and raising his daughter as a single parent.

In 2012, he was pushed into early retirement because of severe cardiac disease, which challenged him until the very end. He enjoyed Sunday football, hanging around a fire with a cold one, helping others with projects, and spending time with his family. He was a committed father and grandparent, a loving brother, uncle, and a loyal friend to everyone.

In 2020, Laval suffered a stroke, which led him to Brewer, Mqin3. This gave him a chance at love again when he met Blake, his “pearl.” He was a true family man and put the needs of others before his own and will always be remembered as a selfless man.

Laval was preceded in death by: two brothers, Real & Jean-Guy Dube; and a sister, Gisele Cote.

He leaves behind: his daughter, Melissa (Christopher) Carbone; grandson, Giovanni Carbone; three sisters, Marie-Paule Theriault, Marjolaine Dube, Fernande Deschenes; three brothers, Gerard Dube, Bertho Dube, and Viateur Dube; loving partner, Blake Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

