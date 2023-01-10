OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Richard N. Remillard, 79, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 8, 2023, at home with his family by his side.

He was born in Biddeford on April 30, 1943, a son of Ovide and Rose Anna (Lamirande) Remillard. He graduated from St. Louis High School, class of 1961.

On March 28, 1970, he married his wife Joan (Marchand) Remillard.

He was employed as a retail manager for local department stores in Maine, most recently for Macy’s, retiring in 2012, after 17 years of service. Richard enjoyed the relationships he made with his customers and co-workers throughout the years, which earned him many awards, including Employee of the Year on multiple occasions.

Richard also volunteered in his community for many organizations and community events. His favorite was the La Kermesse Franco – Americane Festival which celebrates the city’s French Canadian heritage. He was one of the original members and entertainment coordinator of the events for many years. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus and vce president of the 50 Plus Club.

Richard enjoyed supporting local marching bands, school sports and community parades. He was a fixture at these events. When time permitted, he loved playing competitive games of cards with his family and friends.

Advertisement

The family fondly remembers Richard singing French songs and rocking the grandchildren for hours. For his family, these special times mean more now than ever and bring a feeling of love and comfort that will be cherished forever.

Camping was another of Richard and his wife Joan’s favorite pastimes. Many memories have been created throughout the 40 years at Sebago Lake State Park.

Mr. Remillard was a parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish.

He was preceded in death by: one brother, Gerard Remillard; and one grandson, Stuart Clappison.

He is survived by: his wife of 52 years, Joan Remillard; five children, Michael P. Remillard and wife Christa, Catherine Clappison and husband Joseph, Cynthia Worthing and husband Douglas, Joyce Mills and husband John and Laurie Shepard and partner Benjamin Johnson. He is also survived by: 12 grandchildren, Aidan, Owen, Andrew, Amelia, Abigail, Gary, Cassie, Chloe, Connor, Renee, Cindy and Heather; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Burial will be private in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. To view Richard’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard’s name to La Kermesse Franco – Americane Festival – P.O. Box 289 – Biddeford, ME. 04005

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: