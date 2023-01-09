On Jan. 4, while the new GOP Congress failed to even organize and elect a leader, Maine’s Legislature offered an inspiring reminder that the purpose of government is to serve the people. The Democratic-led 131st Legislature met the urgency of the moment by wasting no time in passing Gov. Janet Mills’ heating and energy relief bill, which also included millions to address the ongoing housing crisis.

Obviously there is much more work to be done, but this decisive and quick action delivers not just checks to 880,000 Mainers, but also hope that when we work together and for each other we can overcome the daunting challenges of our time. Let’s hope that the new U.S. Speaker of the House looks toward Maine and is reminded that government succeeds when it serves people and not politicians.

As a citizen of Westbrook, I am proud that our city is represented by a slate of legislators who unanimously voted to help the people on Jan. 4. Thank you Reps. Drew Gattine, Morgan Rielly and Sue Salisbury and Sens. Jill Duson and Tim Nangle. Thanks to your service, help is on the way and hope is alive for a bright and prosperous future where Maine continues to live up to the promise of our motto: Dirigo, “I lead.”

David Morse

Westbrook

