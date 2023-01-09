ALFRED — The next hearing in the case of a Biddeford man charged with murder in the shooting death of his landlord more than a year ago is set for March.

Randal Hennessey is charged with intentional and knowing murder in the shooting death of Douglas Michaud Jr., 31, on the porch of the Union Street apartment building that Michaud owned and where Hennessey was a tenant, on Sept. 14, 2021. He entered a not guilty plea to the charge on Dec. 15, 2021, and remains in custody pending trial.

In November, Hennessey, 32, asked that his court-appointed attorney, Tina Heather Nadeau, be replaced. In letters to York County Superior Court Justice Wayne Douglas and to the clerk of courts, he wrote that he believed his counsel was not representing him to the extent he felt they should. Nadeau submitted a letter asking to withdraw from the case, which was granted, and Douglas appointed attorney George Hess to represent Hennessey.

A status hearing is set for March 10.

The state is represented in the case by Assistant Attorney General Megan Elam.

Michaud was a man who was helpful to others, family members and friends said. He was always working on projects, like making upgrades to the Union Street apartment building he bought in 2017. He enjoyed playing pool in his Tuesday night league, attending drag races, and going to every car show he could. He had begun the process of becoming a firefighter and had been looking forward to the birth of his son.

According to an affidavit on file at the court, bystanders said Hennessey and Michaud had been arguing on the afternoon of Sept. 14, 2021. Hennessey walked out onto the porch of the apartment building shortly after 3 p.m. where Michaud was sitting with his girlfriend and the affidavit stated, shot him with a handgun several times before going inside. As Michaud’s girlfriend, Jamie Wakefield, was rendering aid, Hennessey allegedly reappeared on the porch and shot him again at close range and then drove off on a motorcycle. He was apprehended about eight hours later in Durham, New Hampshire.

Bystanders said Michaud was in the process of evicting Hennessey. The alleged shooter had previously been served an eviction notice for nonpayment of rent in November 2019 but had worked out an agreement in January 2020 and the court dismissed the case.

According to a Portland Press Herald report, a background check showed Hennessey has prior convictions in Maine, including felony burglaries, though none since 2016.

As well as the murder charge, Hennessey is also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

