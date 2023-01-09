BIDDEFORD — The process for selecting a new police chief in Biddeford is progressing, with candidates chosen for interviews, a city spokeswoman said.

Danica Lamontagne said the nine-member panel which first convened in mid-December examined 18 applications provided by GovHR, the Illinois-based recruiting firm the city chose to conduct a nationwide search for an individual to lead the department.

Longtime chief Roger Beaupre, who led the department for 42 of the 51 years he has worked for the Biddeford law enforcement agency, announced last year that he would retire, effective the latter part of January.

Lamontagne said the 18 applicants hail from across the country and that there was one international applicant.

Under the city charter, the city manager selects the police chief, whose appointment is confirmed by the city council.

The panel examining applications and choosing those to interview is made up of Mayor Alan Casavant, Councilor Doris Ortiz, Biddeford Chief Operating Officer Brian Phinney, Deputy Assessor Deanne Cray, police department employee and union representative Phil Greenwood, and three public members: Andrew Barrs, Lynn Brandsma and Lakosha Evans.

Advertisement

They are to recommend at least three candidates to City Manager James Bennett for consideration. He will conduct final interviews and recommend a candidate to the council by Jan. 31.

Whomever is selected will lead a department of 56 sworn officers and 27 non-sworn employees, the majority of the latter who serve as dispatchers. The department has two community engagement specialists and an opioid outreach liaison.

Salary is in the $99,208 to $130,918 range, depending on qualifications.

Under Beaupre, the department achieved national accreditation and was recently reaccredited.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: