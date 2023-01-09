Pine Tree Camp’s Adventure Day Pass provides a safe and accessible way for Maine people with disabilities and their families to be engaged and active outdoors this winter.

“Whether it’s snowshoeing for the first time or experiencing the thrill of ice fishing, keeping people connected is the very essence of what we do,” said Pine Tree Camp Director Dawn Willard-Robinson. “Adventure Day Pass is a way to safely bring our community together outdoors to experience the freedom of trying something new this winter.”

Adventure Day Pass will be offered four times — Jan. 14, Feb. 18, Feb. 20 and March 11, 9a.m. to 3 p.m. each day — at Pine Tree Camp, 114 Pine Tree Camp Road, Rome. Pre-registration is required at pinetreesociety.wufoo.com/forms/z1gkp3ua0je50b8/. Financial assistance is available. Activities include snowshoeing, ice fishing, outdoor fire stations with s’mores, indoor crafts, warming hut and plenty of surprises.

Established in 1945, Pine Tree Camp is Maine’s only American Camping Association-accredited camp for people with disabilities. Every year, hundreds of Maine children and adults with disabilities visit Pine Tree Camp in Rome. Year-round, campers experience freedom and independence by actively participating in outdoor activities like kayaking, boating, swimming, fishing, hiking, biking, archery, snowshoeing and even ice fishing, thanks to Pine Tree Camp’s 285-acre, fully accessible campus on North Pond.

