80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

Michelle Yeoh poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.  — Winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

FILM

Actress, drama: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Actor, drama: Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Non-English language: “Argentina, 1985”

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Original song: “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” by composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose

Animated film: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

TV

Actress, drama series: Zendaya, “Euphoria.”

Supporting actress, musical, comedy or drama: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Actor, comedy or musical series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Actress, comedy or musical series: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

