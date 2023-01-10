Lisa Mackay’s coffee run on Tuesday morning started like any other.

She got into the drive-through at the Dunkin’ in Medford, Mass., she goes to every day to get her regular order – a small, black iced coffee. But when she pulled up to the window, it was Ben Affleck handing her the drink.

Seeing the actor, dressed in an “America Runs on Dunkin'” shirt and cap with a headset on, left Mackay stunned. She snapped a photo of Affleck, a known Dunkin’ enthusiast, at the window that has since made its rounds on social media, with some fans speculating that he was filming a Super Bowl commercial and others saying actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, his wife, was also there.

“He was very, very funny, super, super friendly and just super nice,” said Mackay, 54, “and of course still has a Boston accent.”

Affleck’s fondness for Dunkin’ has been well-documented by paparazzi over the years.

You’ve probably seen the photos. Affleck holding a pink-and-orange Dunkin’ bag while on a stroll with Lopez. Him trying to balance an iced coffee atop a stack of packages with his chin. And of course, the viral photos of the actor trying to juggle a tray of three iced coffees and a Munchkins box while wearing a “Believe in Boston” shirt.

Affleck, who grew up in Massachusetts, once admitted he gets Dunkin’ every day in Los Angeles.

“It’s very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?'” the actor said in a 2019 interview with Collider. “So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”

In 2020, a Dunkin’ executive called Affleck a “true lover of the brand,” according to Insider.

At the time, the company hadn’t established an official relationship with Affleck. And while the sightings of the actor at Dunkin’ this week might be the start of a partnership, Dunkin’ has yet to publicly announce it. The company did not respond to a request from The Washington Post on Tuesday.

To Mackay, Affleck is the perfect person for a Dunkin’ partnership.

“I think he truly, honestly loves Dunkin’ Donuts coffee,” she said. “So, there’s no one better. If you’re going to pay someone, it should be him.”

When Mackay drove up to the microphone on Tuesday, she recalled that Affleck had told her, “You look lovely this morning. Welcome to Dunkin’ Donuts, may I take your order?”

She told him she wanted a black iced coffee, and he responded: “That’s it? That’s all you want?”

“And I drove up, and there he was,” Mackay said. “I was like, ‘Wow, really?'”

They chatted a little and joked around, but Mackay was so nervous she couldn’t recall most of the exchange. But Affleck was “everything you think he would be” – funny, friendly and quick-witted, she said.

After Mackay moved past the window, she was waved down by a woman standing in the parking lot. The woman asked if Mackay would grant permission for use of the video footage from her interaction with Affleck, handing her a form to sign once she said yes.

“I wish I was prepared,” Mackay joked. “I would have probably, maybe, did my hair and my nails and wore a better outfit.”

But still, she’ll be excited if she does end up in a commercial alongside Affleck.

“I’m a Boston girl. So yes, we all love him here,” she said.

