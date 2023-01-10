Griffin Gammon scored 16 points and Gorham (6-4) pulled away in the fourth quarter to knock off the South Portland (8-2) 65-55 on Tuesday night in South Portland.

Gabe Michaud and Caden Smith added 13 points each for the Rams, who outscored South Portland 16-8 in the fourth quarter by controlling the tempo, hitting 6 of 8 from the foul line and taking advantage of the Riots’ cold shooting.

Ashton Leclerc added 12 points for Gorham. Jaelen Jackson had 23 points and Nafees Padgett 11 for South Portland.

KENNEBUNK 73, WELLS 58: Max Andrews scored 13 of his 19 points in the second quarter as the Rams (6-3) rallied from an early deficit and beat the Warriors (3-6) in Wells.

Wells led 22-12 early before the Rams used a 28-point second quarter to take a 40-34 halftime lead. The Warriors then pulled within three points before Cole Perkins hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth to help Kennebunk put it away.

Perkins finished with 14 points. Caden Dufort scored 20 and Eli Roy had 14 for Wells.

FALMOUTH 51, GREELY 37: Lucas Dilworth had 17 of his 19 points in the first half as the Navigators (8-1) built a 26-17 margin at halftime and defeated the Rangers (4-5) in Falmouth.

Chris Simonds chipped in with 14 points for Falmouth, Judd Armstrong added 11.

Jackson Leding had eight points for Greely.

SANFORD 52, BONNY EAGLE 45: Tanner McCann scored 20 points and Makai Bougie added 14 to help Sanford (2-7) hold off Bonny Eagle (5-4) in Standish.

L.J. McFarland finished with 11 points for the Spartans, who held the Scots to three points in the second period while taking a 25-17 halftime lead.

Elliot Bouchard had 17 points and 20 rebounds, and Hayden Campbell added 16 points for Bonny Eagle.

NOBLE 78, SCARBOROUGH 59: Isaiah Conary scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to help Noble (4-4) hold off the Red Storm (2-7) in Scarborough.

Bryce Guitard led the Knights with 27 points, including 18 in the first half as Noble jumped to a 39-33 lead. Jamier Rose added 17 points for Noble.

Carter Blanche scored 16 points, including five 3-pointers, and Blake Harris had 13 for Scarborough.

MARSHWOOD 53, YORK 37: David Lane scored five points in the second quarter as the Hawks (6-2) went on a 15-8 run to take control and beat the Wildcats (4-4) in South Berwick.

Andrew Perry had 17 points for Marshwood, while Jason Singer added 13.

Derek Parsons had 10 points for York.

BIDDEFORD 80, MASSABESIC 58: Travis Edgerton scored 18 points and the Tigers (3-7) pulled away in the second quarter to defeat Massabesic (0-7) in Biddeford.

Julius Silva added 15 points for Biddeford, which used a 16-8 run in the second to open a 37-27 halftime lead. Julius Searles scored 15 points and Drew Smyth had 13.

Kyle Abbott scored 11 points for the Mustangs.

MARANACOOK 87, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 70: Keagan McClure had 14 of his 29 points in the second half, including 10 of 10 from the line to fuel the Black Bears (6-3) as they beat the Seagulls (8-1) in Old Orchard Beach.

Jacob McLaughlin had 15 points for Maranacook, Brayden St. Pierre added 12, and Robbie Vivenzio tossed in 10.

Landen Johnson had 17 points to lead previously unbeaten Old Orchard Beach, and Brady Croteau added 16.

WESTBROOK 47, MORSE 33: Kolbyn Dunphe led the Blue Blazes (8-2) with a double-double of 10 points and 10 steals as they downed the visiting Shipbuilders (1-8) in Westbrook.

Jackson Young chipped in with 11 for Westbrook.

Morse was led by Gavin Baillargeon with 11 points.

LEAVITT 55, YARMOUTH 51: Sawyer Hathaway had 22 points to help the Hornets (3-6) beat the Clippers (4-4) in overtime in Turner.

Brett Coburn added 16 points for Leavitt.

Evan Hamm had 15 points, while Stevie Walsh and Justin Dawes had 12 each for Yarmouth.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 64, WATERVILLE 44: Tucker Stiles had all 15 of his points in the first half as the Eagles (6-3) built a 33-23 margin and defeated the Panthers (4-5) at Waterville.

Gabriel Hager had 16 points to lead Lincoln Academy.

Spencer Minihan had 14 points for Waterville.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 75, BRUNSWICK 70: Nate Hebert, who finished 30 points, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime, and the Patriots (7-2) went on to defeat the Dragons (3-6) in Brunswick.

Michael Ryan added 14 points and Aiden Hebert had 13 for the Patriots. Trevor Gerrish had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Brunswick.

WAYNFLETE 59, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 25: Lucas McChesney scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Flyers (5-3) beat the Guardians (2-7) in Portland.

Connor Ford had 13 points for Waynflete, while Matt Adey added 10.

Isaac Cardinal had eight points for Seacoast Christian.

– Nathan Fournier of the Sun Journal contributed to this report.

