Bowdoin held Southern Maine scoreless in the second quarter and rolled to a 76-39 victory on Tuesday night in Gotham.

The Polar Bears (11-3) lead by two before outscoring the Huskies (4-8) 18-0 in the second quarter.

Emily Collins scored 14 points and Shayla Eubanks added 11.

Vanessa Vaughn had 12 points while Franny Ramsdell added 10 for Southern Maine.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 72, WENTWORTH 41: The Nor’easters (10-4, 6-1 CCC) outscored the Leopards (3-10, 0-7) 22-6 in the second quarter on their way to a win in Boston.

Juliana Tracey had 19 points for UNE, while Keagan Dunbar added 16 and Nora Barmashi added 14.

Advertisement

Gabby Amoddio had 12 points for Wentworth.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, WORCESTER STATE 1: Caroline Thompson and Olivia Stewart scored in the second period and the Huskies (7-8) beat the Lancers (8-6) in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Ally Stymiest, Georgie Snow and Jordan Colbert each had an assist for Southern Maine. Haley Kim made 41 saves.

Sydney Vautor scored for Worcester State.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous