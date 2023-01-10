Wells wiped out a one-point deficit after three quarters to beat Kennebunk 52-46 in girls’ basketball Tuesday night at Kennebunk.

Maren Maxon had 21 points, with four buckets from behind the arc, for Wells (8-1), which trailed 33-32 after three quarters. Megyn Mertens scored 13.

Ruby Sliwkowski led Kennebunk (2-7) with 19 points, with Kendall Therrien chipping with 12.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 48, BRUNSWICK 47: Ali Portas scored her only bucket with under a minute left in regulation to lift the Patriots (8-1) over the Dragons (7-1) at Gray.

Isa Ross had 11 of her 13 points in the first half for Gray-New Gloucester, and Ella Kenney added 10 points.

Dakota Shipley had 13 points to lead Brunswick.

SOUTH PORTLAND 69, GORHAM 59: Destiny Peter scored a team-high 18 points and was a second-half force on the offensive boards to help the Red Riots (4-5) rally past the Rams (6-3) at Gorham.

Ava Bryant added 17 points, Caleigh Corcoran had 15 and Anna Brown 13 for South Portland, which trailed 34-30 at halftime before taking control.

Ellie Gay scored 23 points and Elizabeth Willette added 10 for Gorham.

SANFORD 56, BONNY EAGLE 31: Riley Hiebler scored 20 points, going 8 for 8 from the foul line, as the Spartans (6-3) beat the Scots (4-5) at Sanford.

Julissa McBarron tossed in 13 points for Sanford and Hailey Tarbox added 10.

Ember Hastings had 13 points for Bonny Eagle.

MT. ARARAT 53, FREEPORT 31: Kennedy Lampert had three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points to lead the Eagles (8-1) over the Falcons (3-5) at Freeport.

Tarynn Keleher tossed in 12 points and Kayleigh Wagg added 11 for Mt. Ararat.

Angel Pillsbury had 17 points for Freeport.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 53, WATERVILLE 27: Mariam DeLisle scored 16 points and Reegan Dunican added 14 to help the Eagles (3-6) pull away from Waterville (1-8) at Newcastle.

Lincoln opened a 33-17 halftime lead and wasn’t threatened. Mara Van Oesen had 13 points for the Panthers.

MT. ABRAM 55, BOOTHBAY 30: Jenna Osgood scored 11 points and Sakari Savage added 10 to lead the Roadrunners to a win in Salem.

Josey Arms chipped in with nine points for Mt. Abram (3-5).

Sophie White scored seven points to lead Boothbay (1-8).

RICHMOND 44, SACOPEE VALLEY 34: Kara Briand scored 17 points as the Bobcats (8-2) rallied with a 16-4 third quarter to top the Hawks (5-6) at Hiram.

Brooke Landry scored 15 for Sacopee Valley and Emma Boulanger chipped in with 12.

THORNTON ACADEMY 60, PORTLAND 29: Hannah Cook and Kylie Lamson scored 14 points each as Thornton Academy (7-0) defeated the Bulldogs (2-7) at Portland.

Addison Sulikowski added 13 points for the Golden Trojans, who led 23-0 after the first quarter and 37-7 at halftime. Baleria Yugu led Portland with 10 points.

MARSHWOOD 41, YORK 33: Mia Constantakos scored 16 points to help Marshwood (7-2) recover from an early deficit and defeat the Wildcats (1-6) at York.

Nya Avery scored nine points for York, which led 20-15 at halftime before the Hawks outscored the Wildcats 18-10 in the third quarter.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 74, MARANACOOK 40: Tessa Ferguson scored 18 points, and Elise MacNair added 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Seagulls (8-1) downed Maranacook (4-4) at Readfield.

Summer St. Louis finished with 14 points for Old Orchard.

