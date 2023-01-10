Wells wiped out a one-point deficit after three quarters to beat Kennebunk 52-46 in girls’ basketball Tuesday night at Kennebunk.
Maren Maxon had 21 points, with four buckets from behind the arc, for Wells (8-1), which trailed 33-32 after three quarters. Megyn Mertens scored 13.
Ruby Sliwkowski led Kennebunk (2-7) with 19 points, with Kendall Therrien chipping with 12.
GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 48, BRUNSWICK 47: Ali Portas scored her only bucket with under a minute left in regulation to lift the Patriots (8-1) over the Dragons (7-1) at Gray.
Isa Ross had 11 of her 13 points in the first half for Gray-New Gloucester, and Ella Kenney added 10 points.
Dakota Shipley had 13 points to lead Brunswick.
SOUTH PORTLAND 69, GORHAM 59: Destiny Peter scored a team-high 18 points and was a second-half force on the offensive boards to help the Red Riots (4-5) rally past the Rams (6-3) at Gorham.
Ava Bryant added 17 points, Caleigh Corcoran had 15 and Anna Brown 13 for South Portland, which trailed 34-30 at halftime before taking control.
Ellie Gay scored 23 points and Elizabeth Willette added 10 for Gorham.
SANFORD 56, BONNY EAGLE 31: Riley Hiebler scored 20 points, going 8 for 8 from the foul line, as the Spartans (6-3) beat the Scots (4-5) at Sanford.
Julissa McBarron tossed in 13 points for Sanford and Hailey Tarbox added 10.
Ember Hastings had 13 points for Bonny Eagle.
MT. ARARAT 53, FREEPORT 31: Kennedy Lampert had three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points to lead the Eagles (8-1) over the Falcons (3-5) at Freeport.
Tarynn Keleher tossed in 12 points and Kayleigh Wagg added 11 for Mt. Ararat.
Angel Pillsbury had 17 points for Freeport.
LINCOLN ACADEMY 53, WATERVILLE 27: Mariam DeLisle scored 16 points and Reegan Dunican added 14 to help the Eagles (3-6) pull away from Waterville (1-8) at Newcastle.
Lincoln opened a 33-17 halftime lead and wasn’t threatened. Mara Van Oesen had 13 points for the Panthers.
MT. ABRAM 55, BOOTHBAY 30: Jenna Osgood scored 11 points and Sakari Savage added 10 to lead the Roadrunners to a win in Salem.
Josey Arms chipped in with nine points for Mt. Abram (3-5).
Sophie White scored seven points to lead Boothbay (1-8).
RICHMOND 44, SACOPEE VALLEY 34: Kara Briand scored 17 points as the Bobcats (8-2) rallied with a 16-4 third quarter to top the Hawks (5-6) at Hiram.
Brooke Landry scored 15 for Sacopee Valley and Emma Boulanger chipped in with 12.
THORNTON ACADEMY 60, PORTLAND 29: Hannah Cook and Kylie Lamson scored 14 points each as Thornton Academy (7-0) defeated the Bulldogs (2-7) at Portland.
Addison Sulikowski added 13 points for the Golden Trojans, who led 23-0 after the first quarter and 37-7 at halftime. Baleria Yugu led Portland with 10 points.
MARSHWOOD 41, YORK 33: Mia Constantakos scored 16 points to help Marshwood (7-2) recover from an early deficit and defeat the Wildcats (1-6) at York.
Nya Avery scored nine points for York, which led 20-15 at halftime before the Hawks outscored the Wildcats 18-10 in the third quarter.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH 74, MARANACOOK 40: Tessa Ferguson scored 18 points, and Elise MacNair added 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Seagulls (8-1) downed Maranacook (4-4) at Readfield.
Summer St. Louis finished with 14 points for Old Orchard.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.