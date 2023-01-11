YARMOUTH — After waiting six years to beat its nemesis, North Yarmouth Academy had no problem needing four additional minutes to knock off Waynflete in a Western Maine Conference boys’ basketball thriller Wednesday evening at Curtis Gymnasium.

In a game that featured 11 lead changes and nine ties, the Panthers didn’t ensure their first win over the Flyers since 2017 until senior captain Cal Nice blocked Nico Kirby’s shot at the overtime buzzer, allowing NYA to celebrate a 50-49 victory.

“All wins are great wins, but this win was a little bit sweeter,” said NYA Coach Jason Knight.

Waynflete (5-4) seemed to take control when Kirby sank two foul shots for a 43-39 lead with 2:10 left in regulation, but Nate Oney countered with a 3-pointer. After Waynflete’s Matt Adey sank one free throw, Moses Semuhoza’s leaner in the final minute of regulation tied the game.

Semuhoza had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, but his shot was short.

Two Kirby free throws gave the Flyers their last lead, 47-46, but a runner from Colin Roderick put NYA (4-5) ahead to stay and Semuhoza added two foul shots. Cole Isherwood drew Waynflete with a point, and after Semuhoza missed the front end of a one-and-one, Kirby had a chance to win it, but Nice swatted the ball away at the horn.

“We knew (Nico) would have the ball, we saw him weaving through, and I just went up and got it,” said Nice. “It was a big game for us. We had a lot of motivation.”

Oney led all scorers with 23 points.

“I was just feeling it,” Oney said. “Guys got me open and my shot worked well.”

Nice and Semuhoza added 11 points apiece for the Panthers.

“We’ve been close to beating them a few times, so the boys knew they could beat this team and it’s nice to do it on our home floor,” said Knight.

Waynflete was paced by Kirby’s 18 points. Adey finished with 12.

“The kids are pretty sad and I understand it, but I thought they put forth a great effort and I’m very proud of them,” said Flyers Coach Rich Henry.

“This is a great group of guys to be with, but we need to be more consistent. We’ve to get to that consistent level. We’re just trying to get to the right peak (by February).”

Adey scored seven quick points to give Waynflete an early lead, but the Panthers rallied back to tie the score, 11-11, after one quarter.

NYA, behind the sizzling 3-point shooting of Oney, built a 25-18 advantage at halftime.

The Flyers then roared back in the third quarter, momentarily retaking the lead on a Sam Ribeiro 3-pointer, but a jumper from Nice made it 29-28 in favor of NYA going to the fourth.

