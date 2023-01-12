Parishioners and community members in the Brunswick area can pitch in to help local residents stay warm through the cold winter months with “Warm Thy Neighbor” this weekend. St. Charles Borromeo Church and St. John the Baptist Church are taking up a special collection Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15, to help those in need of assistance in paying heating bills.

The collection will be held in the churches’ narthexes, through the mail and online.

If attending a Mass at one of the churches, monetary donations can be left in the special, marked collection baskets as you leave the church. Cash or checks are fine, but checks should be made out to All Saints Parish with “Warm Thy Neighbor” in the memo line. Masses will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., and at St. Charles Borromeo on Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

To donate through the mail, send a check to All Saints Parish, 144 Lincoln St., Bath, ME 04530. As noted above, make your checks out to All Saints Parish with “Warm Thy Neighbor” in the memo line.

Donate online at tedfordhousing.org/?s=warm+thy+neighbor and note All Saints Parish in the notes section.

The donations are matched by four local financial institutions (Bath Savings, First Federal Savings, Five County CU and Midcoast FCU) and enabled the parish to provide over $25,000 in assistance in 2022.

Donations will be forwarded to Tedford Housing where the delivery of fuel to those in need is organized.

For more information, call the parish office at (207) 725-2624.

