It’s the next episode of Dr. Dre’s music.

The hip-hop mogul is selling assets including his artist royalties from N.W.A. and for two solo albums, along with producing royalties and other entities, for more than $200 million, Variety reported.

The sales are being made to Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group through a pair of deals for assets making around $10 million a year, according to Variety.

UMG’s deal reportedly includes the master recording of Dre’s debut solo album, 1992′s “The Chronic,” which features the hits “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” and “Let Me Ride.”

Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, is reportedly not selling his Aftermath Entertainment record label, which is a subsidiary of Interscope Records. The UMG deal includes a joint venture between Aftermath and the Top Dawg label.

The Compton-born Dre and the two companies haven’t publicly commented on the development. Dre reportedly sought $250 million for the assets.

Dre, 57, rose to fame in the 1980s as a member of the hip-hop group N.W.A and is known as a solo rapper for the hits “The Next Episode,” “Forgot About Dre” and “Still D.R.E.” He’s also enjoyed decades of success as a producer and famously signed Eminem and 50 Cent.

Earlier this week, Dre’s team asked Twitter to remove a video shared by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, featuring “Still D.R.E.,” according to TMZ. Her account was reportedly locked as a result.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” Dre told TMZ.

