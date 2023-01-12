It’s the next episode of Dr. Dre’s music.
The hip-hop mogul is selling assets including his artist royalties from N.W.A. and for two solo albums, along with producing royalties and other entities, for more than $200 million, Variety reported.
The sales are being made to Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group through a pair of deals for assets making around $10 million a year, according to Variety.
UMG’s deal reportedly includes the master recording of Dre’s debut solo album, 1992′s “The Chronic,” which features the hits “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” and “Let Me Ride.”
Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, is reportedly not selling his Aftermath Entertainment record label, which is a subsidiary of Interscope Records. The UMG deal includes a joint venture between Aftermath and the Top Dawg label.
The Compton-born Dre and the two companies haven’t publicly commented on the development. Dre reportedly sought $250 million for the assets.
Dre, 57, rose to fame in the 1980s as a member of the hip-hop group N.W.A and is known as a solo rapper for the hits “The Next Episode,” “Forgot About Dre” and “Still D.R.E.” He’s also enjoyed decades of success as a producer and famously signed Eminem and 50 Cent.
Earlier this week, Dre’s team asked Twitter to remove a video shared by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, featuring “Still D.R.E.,” according to TMZ. Her account was reportedly locked as a result.
“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” Dre told TMZ.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.