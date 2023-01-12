John Lawrence Amato, of Kennebunk, passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, at Huntington Common with his wife and two daughters by his side.

He was born March 1, 1932, in Portland, to Dominic and Mary (Maiorano) Amato. He attended Portland Public Schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1950 and Coburn Classical Institute in Waterville, in 1952. He graduated from University of Maine, Orono, in 1956 where he was enrolled in ROTC, a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, and earned a BA in history and government.

John remained a supporter of his alma mater and a passionate Black Bear fan. He met his lovely bride, Jeanne (Charland) Amato, in Old Orchard Beach and they married in the summer of 1957, a love affair that lasted more than six decades. On their 65th anniversary, while quarantined because of COVID, they made sure to share a glass of champagne.

ROTC prepared him to enter the Army as a lieutenant which began his 21-year military career. He attended the Artillery School in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and from there was stationed at many Army bases in the US and abroad, including Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Ansbach, Germany, Fort Hood, Texas, Fort Sill, Kitzingen, Germany, Fort Benning, Georgia, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Fort Knox, Kentucky, and ending his career as the FA Unit Commander of the Concord, New Hampshire, Army National Guard.

John had two courageous tours in Vietnam. During his first tour he served as an advisor and in his second, was involved in coordinating artillery movements within Vietnam. Though a difficult experience he always shared beautiful memories of the Vietnamese people and culture having lived in villages where he made friendships and enjoyed playing with the children. While in Fort Leavenworth, he was honored to attend the prestigious United States Army Command and General Staff College. Throughout his career he was presented with many medals and honored for his service including a Bronze Star (3 OLC) and the Meritorious Service Medal and attained the rank of LTC. He was extremely proud to call himself a soldier and to have served his country so gallantly. His wife and daughters are also proud of being able to call themselves a military family.

After retiring from the Army and while living in Pembroke, New Hampshire,, he began a 16-year career in the financial division of the Concord John Hancock. While there, he won many awards that allowed him and Jeanne to travel to beautiful locations across the country. He was well-respected by his colleagues and clients for his work ethic and generosity of time.

Upon his final retirement, he loved to golf, work in the garden (which were spectacular), and travel to the islands of the Caribbean, where he could sunbathe, another one of his favorite hobbies. He was known to make the best Amato’s Italian sandwiches, which he learned in his childhood working at the India Street store, and was often asked to make them at family gatherings.

The greatest pride and joy was his family. His face would light up with a great big smile when his wife, daughters, or grandchildren walked in the room. His grandchildren adored him and cherished time with their Mimi and Papa. He was loved dearly by his siblings and extended family, and both his son-in-law’s shared a deep respect for his commitment to family. He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, their two daughters and spouses, and two grandchildren: Michelle Amato and Frederick Tilton, of Boxford, Massachusetts, and Cyndi Amato and Steve Wilson, of Old Orchard Beach, Jacqueline Tilton and her partner Joey Bonarrigo, of Brooklyn, New York, and Michael Tilton and his fiancé Maureen Cottrell, of Dedham, Massachusetts. He also survived by his two siblings Michelina (Amato) O’Brien of Portland, and Leonardo Amato and his wife Jane (Batson) Amato, of Portland, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Huntington Common Reminiscence team for their kind and compassionate care over the last year, and for the care and supportive guidance the family received from the Gentiva Hospice team.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John can be made to the University of Maine Alumni Association. A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005 with a service to follow. A luncheon will take place following the service. Burial with military honors will take place at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, 83 Stanley Road, Springvale, ME 04083 on Friday, May 12, 2023, at noon.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St, Biddeford, ME 04005.

