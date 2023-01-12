Clay Kuhn scored 17 points and was one of six players in double figures as the University of Southern Maine beat Eastern Connecticut State 87-78 in a Little East men’s basketball game on Thursday in Gorham.

The Huskies improved to 10-5 overall and 4-2 in the conference, while the Warriors dropped to 6-10, 3-4.

Diego Colon added 14 points while Cody Hawes (13), Simon Chadbourne (12), Mark Asare (12) and Chance Dixon (10) also reached double figures for USM, which led by as many as 20 points in the second half.

MEMPHIS: The University of Memphis plans to retire the jersey of former basketball player Lorenzen Wright during a game next month, more than 12 years after he was fatally shot.

The program said Wednesday that it will retire Wright’s No. 55 at halftime of the game against Tulane on Feb. 4. Wright was a standout frontcourt player for Memphis, ranking 49th on the Tigers’ all time scoring list with 1,026 points, before going on to a 13-year career in the NBA. He was named in 2009 to the school’s Hall of Fame for athletes.

The 6-foot, 11-inch Wright retired from the NBA after the 2008-2009 season. Wright’s slaying is among the most highly publicized murder cases in the city’s history.