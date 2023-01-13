UMass-Lowell jumped out to a two-goal lead and held on to beat the University of Maine 2-1 in a men’s hockey game on Friday in Orono.

Marek Korencik scored in the first period from Jon McDonald and Carl Berglund to give the River Hawks (12-9-1, 6-4-1 Hockey East) a 1-0 lead. Isac Jonnson made it 2-0 with assists from Ryan Brushett and Korencik in the second.

Reid Pabich scored later in the second for the Black Bears (8-10-2, 2-6-1).

Gustavs Davis Grigals had 25 saves for UMass-Lowell. Victor Ostman had 32 saves for Maine.

WESLEYAN 5, BOWDOIN 3: Jake Lachance had a goal and two assists as the Cardinals (8-2, 5-1 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (8-3-1, 4-3-1) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Alex Kozic had 19 saves for Bowdoin.

ENDICOTT 6, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3: Six players scored goals as the fourth-ranked Gulls (12-1, 10-0 CCC) beat the 14th-ranked Nor’easters (9-4, 7-3) in Biddeford.

Billy Girard stopped 35 shots for UNE, while Atticus Kelly recorded 20 saves for Endicott.

HOBART 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: The Statemen (15-1, 8-1 NEHC) scored two short-handed goals and beat the Huskies (2-12-1,1-9) in Gorham.

Tanner Daniels, Brenden Howell and Matthew Iasenza all scored for Hobart.

Kyle Penton had 42 saves for Southern Maine, while Damon Beaver had 21 saves for Hobart.

TRINITY 3, COLBY 2: Gerard Maretta scored with less than five minutes left in the third period and the Bantams (8-5, 5-2 NESCAC) beat the Mules (7-6, 5-3) in Waterville.

Kyle Tomaso and Paul Selleck scored to give Trinity a 2-0 lead. Colby tied it with third-period goals by Carter Breitenfeldt and Ryan Roolin.

Andy Beran had 31 saves for Colby, while Devon Bobak stopped 11 shots for Trinity.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

NEW HAMPSHIRE 5, MAINE 4: Emily Pinto scored with less than two minutes left to lift the Wildcats (7-16, 5-11 Hockey East) past the Black Bears (11-12, 8-8) in Orono.

Maine led 3-2 after the second period on first-period goals by Luisa Welcke and Alyssa Wruble, and a second-period goal by Mira Seregely. Kira Juodikis and Tamara Thierus scored in the third to give the Wildcats a 4-3 lead before Emma Lange scored to tie it with 4:27 left in regulation.

Juodikis also scored in the first period for the Wildcats and Nicky Harnett made 25 saves.

Brooklyn Oakes had 25 saves for Maine.

WESLEYAN 1, BOWDOIN 0: Sam DeLeo scored in the third period and the Cardinals (9-2-1, 3-2 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (6-7, 1-6) in Brunswick.

Rei Halloran made 14 saves for Wesleyan. Dani Marquez had 24 saves for Bowdoin.

MIDDLEBURY 3, COLBY 2: Britt Nawrocki gave the Panthers (7-4-1, 3-2 NESCAC) the lead in their win over the Mules (8-3, 2-3) in Waterville.

Claudia Vira and Jordan Hower also scored for Middlebury. Karpa McKinley and Meg Rittenhouse scored for Colby.

Sophia Will had 30 saves for Middlebury, while Paige Bolyard had 23 saves for Colby.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5, ENDICOTT 2: McKenna Remillard had two goals and an assist as the Nor’easters (6-8-1, 5-3-1 CCC) beat the Gulls (7-6-2, 5-3) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Abbi Charvat, Maeve Crehan and Carolyn Curley also scored for UNE. Delanie Corcoran had 63 saves.

Kaylee Liberty and Samantha Fantasia scored for Endicott, while Bailey Thieben had 15 saves.

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, WILLIAM SMITH 1: Madison Chagnon and Olivia Stewart both scored within a minute in the second period to lead the Huskies (8-8-0, 6-3-0) over the Herons (7-9-1, 5-6-0) o in Geneva, N.Y.

Kayla Ketchabaw scored for William Smith. Haley McKim made 25 saves for USM and Erin Murray had 25 for the Herons.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

WILLIAMS 79, COLBY 70: Spencer Spivy shot 8 for 9 from the floor and scored 20 points as the Ephs (14-1, 2-1 NESCAC) topped the Mules (12-4, 0-3) in Waterville.

Declan Porter added 16 points and Evan Glatzer had 14 for Williams.

Max Poulton led Colby with 27 points and seven rebounds. Jack Lawson added 13 points, while Will King finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

MIDDLEBURY 80, BOWDOIN 60: The Panthers (12-2, 2-1 NESCAC) closed the first half with a 20-6 run and took a 22-point halftime lead in their win over the Polar Bears (6-8, 0-3) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Sam Stevens had 14 points for Middlebury, while Alex Sobel added 12 and Noah Osher 10.

James McGowan and Alex Halpern both scored 11 points for Bowdoin.

HAMILTON 67, BATES 64: Connor Rood’s layup with 27 seconds to play in regulation gave the Continentals (10-6, 2-1 NESCAC) the lead for good and Teja Singh scored a late bucket to seal their win over the Bobcats (5-9, 0-2) in Lewiston.

Eric Anderson had 16 points, Patrick Mogan added 15, while Hank Morgan and Garret Keyhani each had 10 for Hamilton.

Steph Baxter had 23 points, Peter Psyhogeos 11 and Jahmir Primer 10 for Bates.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WILLIAMS 63, COLBY 50: Maddy Mandyck had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lift the Ephs (11-4, 2-1 NESCAC) to a win over the Mules (5-8, 1-2) at Waterville.

Arianna Gerig added 17 points for Williams.

Lydia Mordarski had 15 points for Colby, while Carolina Caroline Smith added 11. Adaobi Nebuwa had 11 rebounds.

MIDDLEBURY 84, BOWDOIN 68: Alexa Mustafaj was 10 for 16 from the floor and scored 36 points as the Panthers (10-5, 3-0 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (11-4, 1-2) in Brunswick.

Reagan McDonald had 14 points and Augusta Dixon added 13 for Middlebury.

Sydney Jones scored 28 points to lead Bowdoin. Callie Godfrey added 13.

HAMILTON 80, BATES 71: Emma Sehring had 20 points and 15 rebounds, including a layup with four seconds left to force overtime and lift the Colonials (8-6, 1-2) past the Bobcats (7-6, 1-1) in Clinton, New York.

Emily Hall added 20 points, while Taylor Lambo had 17 for Hamilton.

Meghan Graff had 20 points, Jenna Berens and Alexandra Long each had 12, and Kayla Bridgeman had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Bates.

